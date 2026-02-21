Russeifa Awqaf Directorate Allocates Additional Ramadan Salary For Zakat Beneficiaries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Russeifa, Feb. 21 (Petra) - The Russeifa Awqaf Directorate announced on Saturday the disbursement of an additional salary for beneficiaries of the Zakat committees operating in Ruseifa District on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.Director of the Russeifa Awqaf Directorate Bashir Al-Khawaldeh said the move reflects the mission of the Ministry of Awqaf and the Zakat Fund and complements the decisions of Minister of Awqaf Mohammad Khalaileh aimed at giving greater attention to the needs of Zakat committee beneficiaries and vulnerable families by providing direct support throughout the year, especially during seasons of worship and charity that require tangible social solidarity.He explained that the initiative, implemented by the directorate in close cooperation with various active Zakat committees, aims to reinforce social solidarity values and extend a helping hand to the poor and needy beneficiaries to ease economic burdens on vulnerable families and ensure their living needs are met during the holy month.Al-Khawaldeh stressed the Russeifa Zakat Office's pivotal role in cooperation with Zakat committees in reaching the most deserving groups, noting that the additional assistance is the result of continuous coordination to serve the residents of Russeifa District and bring joy to vulnerable families' homes with the advent of the blessed month.