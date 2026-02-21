Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Industry Minister Orders Measures To Regulate Olive Oil Sales At Civil Service Consumer Corporation


2026-02-21 07:06:22
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah directed the management of the Civil Service Consumer Corporation to put in place appropriate mechanisms to regulate the sale of olive oil to citizens at its markets.
Qudah called on the corporation, in remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), to address overcrowding and the heavy rush to purchase, prevent obtaining quantities exceeding buyers' needs, and curb resale by some parties.
He stressed the need to provide sufficient quantities to meet citizens' needs for this essential commodity at appropriate prices.

MENAFN21022026000117011021ID1110772052



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search