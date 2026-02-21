403
Industry Minister Orders Measures To Regulate Olive Oil Sales At Civil Service Consumer Corporation
Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah directed the management of the Civil Service Consumer Corporation to put in place appropriate mechanisms to regulate the sale of olive oil to citizens at its markets.
Qudah called on the corporation, in remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), to address overcrowding and the heavy rush to purchase, prevent obtaining quantities exceeding buyers' needs, and curb resale by some parties.
He stressed the need to provide sufficient quantities to meet citizens' needs for this essential commodity at appropriate prices.
