Marshal Of Polish Sejm Names Key Topics Of Ukraine Recovery Conference In Gdańsk

Marshal Of Polish Sejm Names Key Topics Of Ukraine Recovery Conference In Gdańsk
“The recovery of Ukraine is an investment in the security of all of Europe. We want to focus on three areas: investments, transport and logistics links, as well as trade and exports. The conference in Gdańsk will become a platform for real projects, not just declarations,” Czarzasty said, stressing that it will have“political and symbolic significance.”Read also: Parliaments of Ukraine and Poland to sign strategic cooperation agreement – Marshal of Polish Sejm
As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv and Warsaw have begun practical preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2026) and agreed to deepen trade and economic cooperation.
At the end of January, representatives of the authorities of Poland's Subcarpathian, Lublin, and Podlaskie voivodeships met to coordinate efforts with the Ukrainian side to support Ukraine amid the energy crisis.
Photo provided by the press service of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland
