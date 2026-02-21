Agartala: Bangladesh Mission Observes International Mother Language Day

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, observed the Great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day-2026 with due respect and solemnity in Agartala on Saturday, organising a series of programmes to commemorate the historic Language Movement and honour the sacrifices of language martyrs.

Morning Commemoration

The observance was held in two phases. The first phase began at 9:00 am with the hoisting of the national flag of Bangladesh at half-mast and the rendition of the national anthem at the mission premises. This was followed by the laying of wreaths at a temporary Shaheed Minar set up at the High Commission compound, led by Assistant High Commissioner Hasan Al Bashar Abul Ulayee along with officials and staff of the mission, according to a release.

Students and teachers of Ishwar Pathshala School in Tripura also paid floral tributes at the memorial. The Shaheed Minar was later opened to the public for offering respects.

Messages issued on the occasion by the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh were read out, followed by special prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the language martyrs and continued progress and prosperity of Bangladesh. A documentary on the Language Movement was also screened.

Afternoon Session and Discussion

In the second phase of the programme, guests paid floral tributes at the temporary Shaheed Minar in the afternoon. A one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement, followed by a discussion session highlighting the significance of the day, the release stated.

The discussion session began with a welcome address by First Secretary Sharif Ahmed. Among others who spoke on the occasion were Vice Chancellor of Techno India University Ratan Kumar Saha, Principal of Agartala Government Medical College Anup Saha, noted businessman Priyanath Saha, senior journalist Amit Bhowmik, and President of Voluntary Health Association of Tripura Srilikha Roy.

The speakers recalled with gratitude the contributions and sacrifices of the language martyrs.

Legacy of the Language Movement

In his concluding remarks, Assistant High Commissioner Hasan Al Bashar Abul Ulayee highlighted how the historic Language Movement laid the foundation for a non-communal, democratic and language-based state system. He paid tribute to language martyrs, including Salam, Barkat, Rafique, Jabbar and Shafiul, and emphasised that the movement established Bengali nationalism, the release stated.

He also expressed hope that children across the world would be able to speak and receive education in their mother tongue to ensure their intellectual development. (ANI)

