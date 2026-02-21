TN Polls: NTK Lists 234 Candidates AIADMK Announces 5 Key Promises

NTK Releases Full Candidate List with 50% Women

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday released its full list of 234 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at the 'Maatrathai Virumbum Makkal Maanadu' held at Alampatti Pudur in Tiruchirappalli. The party's Chief Coordinator, Seeman, introduced all the candidates on stage and announced that he will be contesting from the Karaikudi Assembly constituency. According to the party, the list comprises 117 men and 117 women candidates, ensuring equal representation of men and women in the electoral fray. Party leaders said the move reflects NTK's commitment to gender equality in politics. Further details regarding the candidates and campaign plans are awaited.

AIADMK Unveils Key Election Promises

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday (Feb 4) announced a set of five election promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. AIADMK stated that the social security pension currently being extended to senior citizens, elderly widows, unmarried elderly women, women abandoned by their husbands, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons will be increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000. In order to safeguard the welfare of students and their parents, the government will take over and waive education loans obtained from banks. As livelihood assistance, three LPG gas cylinders per year will be provided free of cost to rice ration card holders, the party promised. The party also assured support for the traditional Tamil sport Jallikattu. It was announced that if a participant dies while taming bulls, Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to the victim's family, and in case of injury, Rs. 2 lakh compensation will be given.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to elections this year. In the 2021 polls, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)

