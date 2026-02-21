Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons the Iraqi Charge d'Affaires to the country, following Iraq's submission to the UN of coordinates and a map containing claims regarding Iraqi maritime areas.

KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait strongly condemns the irresponsible statements made by the United States Ambassador to the Israeli occupation authorities, which included acceptance of the occupation's control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank.

KUWAIT - Arab and Islamic countries and organizations voice emphatic condemnation and extreme worry over remarks made by the US ambassador to Israeli occupation, in which he accepted its control over Arab lands, including the occupied West Bank.

DOHA - Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz is crowned champion of the Qatar Open after defeating France's rising star Arthur Fils in straight sets in the final held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

NEW DELHI - India and Brazil explore new areas of cooperation and inked a key MoU in steel sector as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New Delhi. (end) mt