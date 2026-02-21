GEORGIA COURT OF APPEALS AFFIRMS ATLANTA POLICE UNION (IBPO 623) BREECHED CONTRACT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Georgia Court of Appeals (Case# A25A1973) has affirmed that the IBPO 623 Police Union breeched its contract by not supporting member Devin Brosnan.

The Georgia Court of Appeals has affirmed a ruling allowing the claims of Devin Brosnan, a former Atlanta Police Officer, to proceed after the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 623 refused to provide promised support to one of its own dues-paying members. Specifically, the Appeals Court affirmed a lower court ruling that found the Union breached an enforceable contract to provide representation and left the issue of damages for determination by a jury.

Officer Brosnan was present at the incident involving Rayshard Brooks in 2020, during which he sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. Despite being a dues-paying member in good standing, Officer Brosnan alleges that I.B.P.O. Local 623 failed to provide representation and support it had promised.

G. Jason Thompson, attorney for Officer Brosnan, stated,“Police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve. It is deeply troubling that an officer who faithfully paid dues to his police union was denied support when he needed it most. A union exists for one reason-to stand behind its members. When it fails to do so, it betrays the very people it claims to represent.”

Officer Brosnan added,“I was a dedicated member of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 623. I paid my dues and I believed they would stand by me. Promises were made and not kept. That realization has been devastating.”Officer Brosnan remains confident that a Fulton County jury will fairly evaluate the evidence and hold the appropriate parties accountable.

Contact lawyer Jason Thompson at 404-664-4626 for more information.