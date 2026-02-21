403
Kuwait Condemns US Ambassador's Remarks On Israel's Regional Control
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the irresponsible statements made by the United States Ambassador to the Israeli occupation authorities, which included acceptance of the occupation's control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank.
In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry affirmed Kuwait's categorical rejection of such remarks, stressing that they constitute a clear violation of the principles of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, including Resolution No. 2803.
The Ministry underscored that the remarks directly contradict the vision put forward by US President Donald Trump, as well as the relevant twenty points aimed at advancing peace efforts, affirming that any proposal legitimizing control over the land of others would undermine such endeavors and further inflame the situation.
Kuwait reiterated that Israel holds no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories or any other Arab lands, rejecting any attempts to annex the West Bank or separate it from the Gaza Strip, and opposing the continued settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The State of Kuwait reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to establishing their independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that achieves a just and comprehensive peace in the region. (end)
