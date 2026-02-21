Massive Fire Engulfs Four-Storey Building In Delhi's Model Town

A fire broke out in a house in the Model Town area of New Delhi on Saturday evening, officials said.

"We received information of a fire around 5.45 pm-5.46 pm. We were able to douse it by 9.50 pm. This is a four-storey building and the fire had spread to all the floors. Something was kept on the top floor of the building and the fire spread downward through the shaft", Fire Officer Vijay Dahiya told ANI.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any casualties are awaited.

Other Recent Fire Incidents in Delhi

Earlier on Friday, at least three people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of New Delhi, officials said.

Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the flames.

"At least three people got injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out at two factories in the Sahibabad Industrial Area, Site 4. (ANI)

