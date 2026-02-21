Quote Of The Day By Rabindranath Tagore: 'Don't Limit A Child To Your Own Learning, For He Was Born In Another Time'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time” – Rabindranath Tagore

This profound quote by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore serves as a timeless warning against intellectual stagnation and the imposition of generational limitations.

Tagore, a pioneer of progressive education, says that a child's potential should not be tethered to the boundaries of their parents' or teachers' knowledge.

When Tagore says a child is "born in another time," he refers to the evolving nature of the world. Each generation inherits a reality defined by new technologies, shifting social paradigms, and unique challenges that their predecessors could not have imagined.

By forcing a child to learn only what we know, we prepare them for a past that no longer exists rather than a future they must navigate.

True education, according to Tagore, is not the transfer of existing information, but the cultivation of a mind capable of independent discovery. We must provide the tools for growth while stepping aside, allowing children to surpass our own mental horizons.

In a room filled with global tech titans and high-ranking policymakers, the most talked-about speaker at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam was Ranvir Sachdeva, an eight-year-old coder.

Distinguishing himself as a "technologist" rather than just a student, Sachdeva made history as the youngest individual ever to address the prestigious summit.

Ranvir's presentation captivated the audience by exploring a sophisticated theme: the integration of ancient Indian philosophies with the architecture of modern Artificial Intelligence. His vision suggests that traditional ethical frameworks can provide a unique compass for today's algorithmic developments.

The young coder's presence wasn't limited to the stage. Ranvir was seen engaging with industry giants, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI's Sam Altman. He later documented these high-level encounters on his Instagram, signaling his emergence as a fresh, youthful voice in the global AI dialogue.

“I'm here as the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit. I'm talking about how I'm linking ancient Indian philosophies to modern-day technologies. I'm also covering the different approaches which the rest of the nations are building AI with,” Ranvir Sachdeva told news agency ANI.

“I'm talking about how India is building AI with. I'm sharing my own use case of an Indian AI model just released and how I'm contributing to India's GDP and driving AI literacy with it,” he added.