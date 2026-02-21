24 Super-Specialty PG Seats Approved For J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In a major boost to specialised medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Medical Commission has approved 24 new super-specialty postgraduate seats in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar and at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura.The newly sanctioned seats cover critical streams including Cardiology, Urology, Pulmonary Medicine, Medical Gastroenterology, Paediatric Surgery, Neuro-Anaesthesia, Paediatric and Neonatal Anaesthesia, and Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology.

According to official details, Government Medical College Jammu has been allotted four seats in DM Cardiology and four seats in MCh Urology. Government Medical College Srinagar has received two seats each in DM Pulmonary Medicine, DM Cardiology, DM Medical Gastroenterology, MCh Urology and MCh Paediatric Surgery.

The Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, has been granted two seats each in DM Neuro-Anaesthesia, DM Paediatric and Neonatal Anaesthesia and DM Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology.

Welcoming the development, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo described the approval as a significant milestone for the Union Territory. She said the expansion of super-specialty seats reflects the government's continued efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to advanced treatment within Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister stated that the addition of these seats would enable young doctors to pursue super-specialty training locally, reducing the need to move outside the region for higher studies. She added that the move would also benefit patients by enhancing availability of specialised services within government institutions.

Itoo said the expansion aligns with the broader vision of strengthening the healthcare ecosystem, minimising referrals outside Jammu and Kashmir, and ensuring timely and quality treatment closer to home.

She also acknowledged the efforts of faculty members, medical college administrations and the Health and Medical Education Department for meeting National Medical Commission norms, which paved the way for the approval.

Reiterating the government's commitment to healthcare reforms, the minister said that investments in medical education, infrastructure and human resource development would continue, with the aim of building world-class healthcare facilities in the Union Territory.

The approval is seen as a step towards improving tertiary care services and positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a growing centre for advanced medical education and specialised treatment.

