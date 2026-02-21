Srinagar Court Jails Man For 3 Yrs For Letting Minor Drive

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A court here has sentenced a man to three years' imprisonment for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle.

“Since, the accused has pleaded guilty and does not want to avail the opportunity to defend himself, as such there is no need to proceed further with the trial,” Special Mobile Magistrate Srinagar Shabir Ahmad Malik said and sentenced the accused SMH Razvi to three years simple imprisonment and imposed Rs 25,000(Twenty Five Thousand ) as fine on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also ordered cancelling registration of the particular vehicle for a period of twelve months.

Since the offence does not involve moral turpitude, and the violator has no prior convictions, the court granted probation to him.

As per Section 199-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, when an offence is committed by a juvenile, the guardian or owner of the vehicle is deemed guilty and is liable for punishment, the court said. In addition to imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000, the law mandates cancellation of the vehicle's registration for 12 months. It also bars the juvenile from obtaining a driving licence or learner's licence until attaining the age of 25 years.

Read Also Letter to Editor: As a Young Lawyer I Face Lawlessness on Kashmir Roads Srinagar Court Jails Father For Allowing Minor Son Drive

The challan in the case was issued against the guardian of the minor, who appeared before the court along with his counsel. His statement was recorded in writing, wherein he admitted guilt and declined to claim trial.

However, noting that the offence did not involve moral turpitude and that the accused had no prior convictions, the court extended the benefit of probation under the Probation of Offenders Act.

The Court directed the convict to execute a bond of Rs 2 lakh for maintaining peace and good behaviour for a period of two years. It further ordered that if the convicted person violates any condition of the bond during this period, he shall undergo the sentence proposed and the bond amount of Rs 2 lakh shall stand forfeited to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT