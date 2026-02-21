Stone-Pelting In Kashmir Down To Zero: Amit Shah

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir have dropped to zero, attributing the shift to the sustained efforts of the Central Reserve Police Force.Addressing the 87th CRPF Raising Day Parade in Assam, Shah said the force had played a crucial role in restoring stability in Jammu and Kashmir while also tackling ethnic violence in Manipur and weakening Maoist networks across the country.

Highlighting the security situation in J&K, Shah asserted that the number of stone-throwing incidents has fallen to zero, describing it as a significant turnaround from the unrest witnessed in previous years. He credited the CRPF for its operational role in maintaining law and order and supporting counter-insurgency efforts in the Union Territory.

“Stone pelting incidents in Kashmir have become zero. Industries are coming up, and development is taking place. CRPF, BSF and especially Jammu and Kashmir Police have a huge contribution in this,” he said.

He said that after the abrogation of the Article 370 not a single bullet was needed to be fired in Jammu and Kashmir, with the CRPF playing an important role in ensuring that.

Shah said that 11-12 years ago, the country had three major hotspots-Jammu and Kashmir, Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, and the Northeast-which had become sores for the nation's internal security.“Today, success has been achieved in establishing peace in all three places. In these three hotspots, bomb blasts, bullets, bandhs, blockades, and destruction were once prominent, but now all three regions have become engines of growth, driving the development of the entire country forward,” he said, adding,“Without the sacrifice made by these CRPF martyrs, it would have been impossible to bring these three hotspots onto the path of development.”

The Union Home Minister said that for 86 years, CRPF has been strengthening the country's internal security with its outstanding performance, valor, patience, bravery and sacrifices.“The internal security of the country cannot even be imagined without CRPF. Since its inception till date, over 86 years, the CRPF has stood as a strong pillar of the nation's internal security due to its dedication to duty and has been delivering results as well,” he added.

Shah said that 2,270 jawans of CRPF have made the supreme sacrifice to keep the country safe, and the entire nation thanks and pays tributes to them. He emphasized that it is precisely because of this dedication to duty and sacrifices made that the CRPF jawans have protected the nation on numerous occasions.

Shah said in the 86-year history of the force, this was the first time that its Raising-Day celebrations were held in the northeast, which is a matter of pride for everyone and the entire region.

“In 2019, it was decided that the annual parade of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be held in different parts of the country. And today, the CRPF parade is being held in one of the most important parts of the country - the northeast,” he said.

In the second event of the day, Shah asserted that if India can be free of Naxals, it can also be free of infiltrators.

”Illegal immigrants would be removed not only from the electoral rolls but also from the country in the next five years”, Shah said.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new campus of the Assam Police 10th Battalion, which he said would be constructed on 347 acres of land freed from encroachments by infiltrators in the state's tribal belt.

Attacking Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that the Congress leader had once said that infiltrators would be removed, but the grand old party cannot do it as“illegal immigrants are its votebank”.

“It is not enough to just evict infiltrators from encroached lands; they must also be sent out of India,” the BJP leader said.

He said the EC is conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states, and it is obvious that the infiltrators will be identified, but“Rahul Gandhi is protesting the exercise, and hurling one bomb after another, but those do not make sounds of even firecrackers”.

Shah said the new campus of the battalion will be developed on land freed from encroachments by infiltrators.

“It is, however, not enough to evict the infiltrators from encroached land as they will go and settle somewhere else... They must be removed from the country,” he said.