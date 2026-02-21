Trump Cuts India Tariff To 10% After SC Ruling

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India will now face a lower 10 per cent tariff on goods exported to the United States after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary global import surcharge in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling against his sweeping trade levies.

In a 6 to 3 verdict authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that tariffs imposed by Trump on countries around the world were illegal, holding that the president had exceeded his authority in enforcing the broad measures.

Soon after the ruling, Trump signed a proclamation titled“Imposing a Temporary Import Surcharge to Address Fundamental International Payments Problems,” introducing a 10 per cent ad valorem duty on articles imported into the United States for a period of 150 days. The temporary levy will take effect from February 24 at 12:01 am eastern standard time.

As a result, Indian exports to the US will no longer be subject to the earlier 18 per cent tariff rate that had been agreed upon under a framework for an interim trade arrangement between New Delhi and Washington. The new 10 per cent rate will apply globally.

Earlier this month, the two sides had announced a framework for an interim trade agreement under which Washington would reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. Trump had also issued an executive order removing a 25 per cent punitive tariff imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil, citing New Delhi's commitment to scale back energy imports from Moscow and increase purchases of American energy products.

A White House fact sheet said Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which authorises the president to address fundamental international payment problems through temporary surcharges or special import restrictions.

Certain goods will be exempt from the new 10 per cent duty. These include critical minerals, bullion and currency metals, energy products, natural resources and fertilisers not sufficiently available in the US, selected agricultural products such as beef, tomatoes and oranges, pharmaceuticals and ingredients, certain electronics, passenger and heavy duty vehicles and parts, as well as some aerospace products.

Reacting sharply to the verdict, Trump criticised the justices who ruled against him, calling the decision deeply disappointing. He asserted that his administration would continue efforts to rebalance trade relationships in favour of American workers and manufacturers.

On the proposed interim trade deal with India, Trump said“nothing changes,” adding that the agreement remains on track. He described his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as strong and said the trade arrangement was fair to both sides.

Trump also reiterated his claim that tariffs have been used as a diplomatic tool, including in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan, and said that trade leverage would continue to be part of his broader foreign and economic policy approach.

With the temporary surcharge in place, Indian exporters will now operate under a uniform 10 per cent US tariff regime for the next 150 days, pending further legal and policy developments in Washington.