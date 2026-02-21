Slovakia Threatens To Halt Emergency Electricity Aid To Ukraine Over Oil Transit Dispute

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned on Saturday that Bratislava may suspend its emergency electricity support to Ukraine as early as Monday unless Kyiv restores oil deliveries to Slovakia, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

In a sharply worded statement on Facebook, Fico accused Ukraine of acting unilaterally and harming Slovak interests after Kyiv halted the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, an essential supply route for Slovakia.

"If the West does not mind that it blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Slovakia cannot accept Slovak-Ukrainian relations as a one-way ticket beneficial only to Ukraine," Fico wrote. He also criticized what he called President Volodymyr Zelensky's “unacceptable behavior,” adding that he stood by his decision to block Slovakia's participation in the EU's latest €90 billion military support package for Ukraine.

Ukraine's suspension of Druzhba oil flows pushed Slovakia to declare a liquid-fuel emergency earlier this week. In response, both Slovakia and Hungary halted diesel exports to Ukraine, escalating tensions between Kyiv and two of its key regional neighbors.