Russian Federal Security Service Warns Telegram Use Poses Risk To Russian Troops

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) warned on Saturday that the use of social media platform Telegram poses a threat to the lives of Russian troops deployed along the frontlines in Ukraine.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the agency stated it has“reliable information” that the Ukrainian Armed Forces and intelligence services are able to quickly obtain data posted on the messenger and use it for military purposes, noting that the risk has emerged over the past three months.

The warning comes amid reports that Moscow has been throttling access to Telegram, raising concerns about censorship and control of online communication. In response, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov accused Russian authorities of attempting to restrict the app, which remains one of the most widely used messaging platforms in the region.

The developments highlight the growing tension between digital communication platforms and state security agencies, as social media continues to play a critical role in both information sharing and military intelligence during the conflict.