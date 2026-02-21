Hungary Also Considers Cutting Emergency Electricity Aid To Ukraine Amid Oil Supply Dispute

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Saturday that his government is weighing the possibility of suspending emergency electricity aid to Ukraine if oil supplies to Hungary are not restored, echoing a similar warning issued by Slovakia.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at a rally in Bekescsaba, Orbán noted that Hungary has already halted diesel deliveries to Ukraine and blocked the European Union's €90 billion loan package to the conflict-hit country in response to the pause in oil transfer through the Druzhba pipeline.“There is another option, which is being considered cautiously for now,” he said.“If this is stopped, harsh things could happen.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine has informed the European Commission that the Odessa-Brody pipeline could serve as an alternative route to replace the damaged Druzhba line, potentially ensuring continued oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.

The developments underscore the growing tension between energy security and political leverage in Central Europe, as countries balance domestic needs with broader EU commitments amid the ongoing conflict.