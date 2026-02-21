Ukrainian Forces Strike Two Russian Border Guard Ships, Two Be-12 Aircraft In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

“In the framework of systematic efforts to reduce the combat capabilities of the aggressor state, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike Russian military facilities and equipment on temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

During the night of February 21, in the area of Inkerman, two Russian border guard ships of Project 22460 Okhotnik were struck. Damage to the targets has been confirmed, though the full extent of losses is being clarified.

Additionally, in the city of Yevpatoria, two Be-12 aircraft were hit at the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 21, units of Ukraine's Missile Forces and Artillery struck the Votkinsk Plant in the city of Votkinsk, Udmurt Republic, Russia, using FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles.