Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Oil Depot In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, USF reported this on Facebook and shared video footage of the operation.

“Operators of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center, in coordination with the Deep Strike Center of the USF, struck an oil depot in the settlement of Hvardiiske – a facility that supplies fuel to Russian troops on the peninsula,” the statement reads.

Damage to the facility has caused fuel supply disruptions, reducing the mobility of Russian forces and complicating the use of Crimea as a logistics hub.

The Unmanned Systems Forces are systematically targeting and degrading the organizational structure of the Russian military.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 21, the UAV forces destroyed a Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.