Ukrainian Drone Forces Strike Oil Depot In Crimea
“Operators of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center, in coordination with the Deep Strike Center of the USF, struck an oil depot in the settlement of Hvardiiske – a facility that supplies fuel to Russian troops on the peninsula,” the statement reads.
Damage to the facility has caused fuel supply disruptions, reducing the mobility of Russian forces and complicating the use of Crimea as a logistics hub.
The Unmanned Systems Forces are systematically targeting and degrading the organizational structure of the Russian military.Read also: Ukraine's General Staff confirms missile strike on Russian military plant in Udmurtia
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 21, the UAV forces destroyed a Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
