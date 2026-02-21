Zelensky Discusses Preparations For Next Round Of Trilateral Talks With Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, according to Ukrinform.

“We discussed today with Rustem Umerov some aspects of negotiation preparations. And I am grateful to everyone who is genuinely ready to help and who supports us – supports our state. My meetings with European partners are also already scheduled for next week. We will coordinate in detail so that Europe is involved in all processes and grows only stronger,” Zelensky said.

He instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to strengthen cooperation with Middle Eastern countries and Türkiye, ensuring their engagement in the negotiations and increasing their ability to assist.

“We continue working every day specifically so that the next round of negotiations can deliver results for Ukraine, deliver results for peace. Ukraine will definitely do whatever is needed for this and will by no means stand in the way of peace,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to Zelensky, during this week's talks in Geneva, the U.S. side clearly saw that the lack of meaningful progress is caused by Russia. Zelensky believes the next meeting can produce results.

As previously reported, President Zelensky said the next round of peace talks is expected to take place within 10 days in Geneva.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine