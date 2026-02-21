Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery, Drones, Injuring Civilian


2026-02-21 03:04:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykola Lukashuk, head of the regional council, reported this on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Nikopol district. The enemy struck with drones and artillery. Targets included the district center and the Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities. A 77-year-old man was injured. Seven private houses, three outbuildings, a dormitory, and a power line were damaged,” Lukashuk wrote.

He added that in the Synelnykove district, a drone strike in the Slavhorod and Mezhove communities caused a fire. A lyceum, a business, a greenhouse, and a workshop were damaged.

Read also: Russian forces shell Kostiantynivka with artillery, killing woman

As reported, the Dnipropetrovsk region is under constant Russian fire, with Russian forces terrorizing civilians nearly every day, destroying homes, businesses, and energy, gas, and other critical infrastructure.

Photo: Mykola Lukashuk

UkrinForm

