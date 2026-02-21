Russians Intensifying Pressure, Attempting Infiltration Near Riznykivka, Holubivka In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Operation Task Force East reported this on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

According to the military, Russian forces are systematically attempting infiltrations toward these settlements without regard for their own manpower losses, but their infantry groups are being hit by Ukrainian fire.

Ukrainian units continue to hold their assigned lines and control the situation.

The enemy has intensified efforts to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, increasing pressure, particularly near Hryshyne. The situation remains challenging. Expansion of threat zones and constant drone activity have complicated logistics, but supplies continue to be maintained.

Ukrainian defenders are countering enemy attempts to encircle their units through intensified aerial reconnaissance, additional mining of probable enemy routes, and blocking Russian logistics. Systematic search-and-strike operations are ongoing.

Artillery and drone units of the Defense Forces are actively operating, especially near Hryshyne. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

As of the evening of 21 February, within the responsibility zone of the Operation Task Force East, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy assaults.

Previously, in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted 23 times to push back Ukrainian troops near Shakhove, Rodynske, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Molodetske, with 19 of those attacks already repelled.