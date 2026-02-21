Russia Conducting Coordinated Anti-Ukrainian Campaigns In Poland's Information Space Marshal Of Polish Sejm

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was emphasized in an interview with Ukrinfor by Włodzimierz Czarzasty, Marshal of the Polish Sejm.

“We must act together in three areas: security, information, and institutional resilience. Russia is conducting coordinated disinformation campaigns, including the use of content generated with the help of artificial intelligence. A clear example of this is anti-Ukrainian campaigns in Polish-language social media. We will not let ourselves be deceived. Let us strengthen the exchange of information. Hybrid warfare requires a joint response – by states, parliaments, and societies. The latter may be the most important. Nothing can replace common sense, especially when assessing online content,” Czarzasty stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, an increase in anti-Ukrainian information operations has been recorded in Poland's information space. These include the use of AI-generated content aimed at driving a wedge between Ukrainians and Poles and discrediting Ukrainian refugees.

Disinformation is also spreading in Poland claiming alleged mass deaths of Polish soldiers on the territory of Ukraine.

Photo provided by the Press Service of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland