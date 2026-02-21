Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan To Modernize Its Ashgabat-Dashoguz Highway

Turkmenistan To Modernize Its Ashgabat-Dashoguz Highway


2026-02-21 03:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan is set to modernize the Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiative stems from a resolution endorsed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, which greenlights the reconstruction and associated infrastructure projects. The reconstruction plan features the development of new bridges along the route.

An international tender will be conducted for the highway project, linking the capital city of Ashgabat in the south with the northern Dashoguz region, traversing the Karakum desert. The Ministry of Automobile Roads will take charge of the initiative, contributing to the larger mission of modernizing the nation's road infrastructure and improving transport-transit corridors.

The Ashgabat-Dashoguz highway is a vital road in Turkmenistan, linking the capital Ashgabat with the northern city of Dashoguz while traversing the Ahal and Dashoguz provinces. It serves as a significant transport corridor for trade and travel and is integrated into an extensive network of highways that bolster national infrastructure.

The Ministry of Automobile Roads was created on the basis of the former State Agency for Road Construction Management in February 2026. The ministry was established to modernize the country's road infrastructure and improve transport efficiency.

MENAFN21022026000187011040ID1110771832



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search