Russia Says Sea-Borne Oil Exports Down 10% Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Russia's Ministry of Energy announced on Saturday that seaborne oil exports have declined by about 10 percent since the beginning of the year amid increased pressure on oil refineries in Russian regions.The Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement that Russia's exports of oil and oil products via sea have fallen by about 10 percent since the start of the year. It added that poor weather conditions in several regions, especially in the south, affected refinery capacities, and exports are anticipated to return to normal as production conditions improve.