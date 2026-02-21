Trump Raises Global Tariffs To 15% Immediately After U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced an immediate increase in new global tariff rates from 10 percent to 15 percent after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Friday that the broad tariffs he imposed exceeded executive authority.Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that, as President of the United States, he would raise global tariffs from the 10 percent announced the previous day "to the fully permitted level, which has been legally tested, which is 15 percent," noting that the increase came after a comprehensive review of the court's decision, which he described as "very anti-American."The U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision approved by six of its nine justices, ruled that Trump could not justify the broad tariffs based on an economic emergency.