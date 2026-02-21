Syrian Civil Aviation Authority Takes Over Qamishli Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Syria's General Authority for Civil Aviation said it has taken over the management of Qamishli Airport in Hasakah province, completing provisions of the agreement concluded between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the authority said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Saturday that several department directors conducted a field tour at the airport, during which they reviewed the operational, technical, and administrative situation and discussed mechanisms for resuming operations in line with the highest internationally approved standards in the field of civil aviation.The head of the authority, Omar al-Hasri, said on X that assuming management of Qamishli Airport was "an important institutional step within the process of unifying airport management under the umbrella of the state and ensuring their operation in accordance with the highest international standards of safety and efficiency." He noted that, in parallel with taking over the airport, rehabilitation work at Deir al-Zor Airport is continuing at an accelerated pace, with round-the-clock efforts to restore operational readiness at both airports.