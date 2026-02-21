Affordable Puscifer Normal Isn't 2026 Concert Tickets Use Promo Code CITY10 For Discounts Online At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Puscifer's The Normal Isn't Tour 2026 supports their new album Normal Isn't (out Feb 6, 2026), blending experimental rock, dark wit, and theatrical vibes from Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, Carina Round, and guests like Danny Carey & Tony Levin. Hits like "The Mission" mix with fresh tracks for an immersive live show.

Puscifer, the visionary project led by Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) alongside Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, is embarking on The Normal Isn't Tour in spring 2026 to support their highly anticipated fifth studio album Normal Isn't (released February 6, 2026 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG). Expect a captivating blend of experimental rock, dark humor, theatrical elements, and tracks from the new LP like "Self Evident," alongside classics such as "The Mission," "Conditions of My Parole," and more. With special guests including Dave Hill on select dates and a rotating lineup featuring talents like Danny Carey and Tony Levin, these shows promise an immersive, genre-defying live experience.

As the tour gains momentum, ticket prices can escalate-especially for premium seats in major venues.

This makes it easier to snag budget-friendly upper-level or closer seats for an unforgettable night without breaking the bank.

Full List of Puscifer The Normal Isn't Tour 2026 Dates

Here's the confirmed North American schedule (as of February 2026; verify for any updates, additions, or changes on official sites like puscifer, Ticketmaster, or Live Nation):



February 27, 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

March 20, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 21, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

March 24, 2026 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

March 25, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

March 27, 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle (additional/show overlap possible)

March 28, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

March 31, 2026 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium / Harrah's Cherokee Center

April 1, 2026 – Durham, NC – DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

April 3, 2026 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

April 4, 2026 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

April 7, 2026 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 10, 2026 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 11, 2026 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

April 19, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre (example from listings)

April 25, 2026 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

April 30, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory Additional dates continue through May, including stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (CO), Detroit's Fox Theatre, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and wrapping May 14, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

