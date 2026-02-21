Affordable Puscifer Normal Isn't 2026 Concert Tickets Use Promo Code CITY10 For Discounts Online At Capitalcitytickets
"Dive into Puscifer's mind-bending The Normal Isn't Tour 2026-Maynard James Keenan unleashes experimental rock, dark humor & new tracks from Normal Isn't! Grab cheap tickets now at CapitalCityTickets & save with promo code CITY10 at checkout. Affordable seats for an unforgettable theatrical spectacle await-don't miss out!"Puscifer's The Normal Isn't Tour 2026 supports their new album Normal Isn't (out Feb 6, 2026), blending experimental rock, dark wit, and theatrical vibes from Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, Carina Round, and guests like Danny Carey & Tony Levin. Hits like "The Mission" mix with fresh tracks for an immersive live show.
Puscifer, the visionary project led by Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) alongside Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, is embarking on The Normal Isn't Tour in spring 2026 to support their highly anticipated fifth studio album Normal Isn't (released February 6, 2026 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG). Expect a captivating blend of experimental rock, dark humor, theatrical elements, and tracks from the new LP like "Self Evident," alongside classics such as "The Mission," "Conditions of My Parole," and more. With special guests including Dave Hill on select dates and a rotating lineup featuring talents like Danny Carey and Tony Levin, these shows promise an immersive, genre-defying live experience.
As the tour gains momentum, ticket prices can escalate-especially for premium seats in major venues. Fans seeking affordable Puscifer 2026 concert tickets should check CapitalCityTickets, a trusted secondary ticket marketplace known for competitive pricing, often lower than primary sellers, broad inventory across sections, no hidden fees on many listings, and reliable secure delivery.
Unlock extra savings: Apply promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant discounts (typically 10% off qualifying tickets-confirm current terms and availability directly on the site). This makes it easier to snag budget-friendly upper-level or closer seats for an unforgettable night without breaking the bank.
Why CapitalCityTickets for Puscifer Tickets?
-
Low Prices: Options start affordably, with deals on every tour stop.
CITY10 Promo Code: Enter during purchase for immediate savings.
Extensive Selection: Covers most dates, including hard-to-find sections and last-minute availability.
Safe & Easy: Guaranteed tickets, digital delivery, and top customer support.
Act quickly-these unique Puscifer performances are in high demand, and cheap seats disappear fast.
Full List of Puscifer The Normal Isn't Tour 2026 Dates
Here's the confirmed North American schedule (as of February 2026; verify for any updates, additions, or changes on official sites like puscifer, Ticketmaster, or Live Nation):
-
February 27, 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
March 20, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
March 21, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
March 24, 2026 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
March 25, 2026 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
March 27, 2026 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle (additional/show overlap possible)
March 28, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
March 31, 2026 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium / Harrah's Cherokee Center
April 1, 2026 – Durham, NC – DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center)
April 3, 2026 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center
April 4, 2026 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
April 7, 2026 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
April 10, 2026 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
April 11, 2026 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
April 19, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre (example from listings)
April 25, 2026 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
April 30, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Additional dates continue through May, including stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (CO), Detroit's Fox Theatre, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and wrapping May 14, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
How to Score Affordable Tickets TodayGo to CapitalCityTickets and search "Puscifer 2026" or your preferred city/date. Select seats from available options-filter by price for the best deals. At checkout, input promo code CITY10 to apply your discount. Finalize your secure order-tickets delivered digitally or by mail.
Don't miss Puscifer's mind-bending 2026 tour-grab affordable Normal Isn't concert tickets with CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets today and dive into the experimental rock spectacle!
Legal Disclaimer:
