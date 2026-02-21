Bangladeshi Expat Missing In Ajman Since Ramadan Eve Last Seen On CCTV Footage

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 3:22 PM UPDATED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 4:16 PM



What was meant to be a peaceful start to Ramadan turned into a nightmare for a family after their father and husband, 56-year-old MD Surooq Mia, disappeared in Ajman on the night of February 17.

MD Surooq Mia, a Bangladeshi expat who has worked in the emirate for the past 15 years, disappeared on Ramadan eve, according to his employer. He left his accommodation in Ajman's industrial area and has not returned since. His family, employer Shehzaad, and colleagues have made a desperate plea to find him.

Surooq, who works as a car washer for Shehzaad's company, was last seen on CCTV at a nearby grocery store around 9.28pm, wearing a lungi (a traditional South Asian garment resembling a long skirt) and a white shirt.

His employer told Khaleej Times that after completing his shift, Surooq had returned to his accommodation, sent money home, taken a shower, and had dinner. His roommate informed that Surooq carried only Dh100 in his pocket and left all his personal belongings, including his Emirates ID, passport, and clothes, at home.

“We trust him a lot. Before going missing, he had remitted money back home, which his family confirmed they received,” said Shehzaad, an Indian expat running the family business. His employer said there are no known reasons for him to leave voluntarily.

"His room is about 800 metres from the market where our company is. We are located near Ajman's 'lucky roundabout' in the industrial area,” Shehzaad added.

Surooq's family in Bangladesh includes his wife, two sons, a daughter, and a grandchild, while his only relative in the UAE is a working son-in-law. His youngest son, 16-year-old MD Shariful Islam, confirmed that he last spoke to his father between 11.15pm and 11.17pm Bangladesh time (9.15pm-9.17pm UAE time) on the night his father went missing.

“My father told me he had to go to the market, so I hung up the phone,” Shariful told Khaleej Times.

In the days following his disappearance, Shehzaad and his employees have been conducting their own search. They checked local police stations, including Ajman Industrial Area Police Station, Hamidiya Police Station, and the Ajman Immigration Office, but found no trace of him. Authorities informed them that a missing person's report can only be filed after seven days.

“After iftar, his colleagues have been going around trying to find him every day and inquiring about his whereabouts. The day he went missing, he didn't have his Emirates ID on him,” Shehzaad added.

The employer has sent Surooq's family a copy of his ID in case he isn't found soon, and they need further help from local authorities.

Apart from being a passive smoker, Shehzaad said Surooq is generally in good health. He described Surooq as frail, estimating his weight at around 50 kg and his height at approximately 4 ft 8 inches.

His family and employer remain anxious and hope for any information that could lead to his safe return. Surooq's son, Shariful Islam, said,“He last visited Bangladesh in August 2023. We haven't seen him since then. We hope he is found soon."

Anyone with information about Surooq's whereabouts is urged to contact his employer at 0557712686.



