Ramadan 2026: How Muslims Fast In Countries Where Sun Does Not Set

Doha, Qatar: At the far reaches of the northern hemisphere, where seasons overlap and conventional measures of time are disrupted, Muslims face a unique test each year when the month of Ramadan falls during the summer.

In cities such as Kiruna in Sweden, Tromso in Norway, and parts of Canada and Alaska, the sun does not set, remaining visible in the sky for extended periods. In areas north of the Arctic Circle, weeks may pass without sunset, placing Muslim communities before both a jurisprudential and physical challenge. If fasting were to depend strictly on direct visual sunset and sunrise, it would mean fasting for months without breaking the fast, which is a matter that is neither religiously nor practically feasible.

Given the relatively small number of Muslims and the vast distances in such regions, collective iftar meals at Islamic centers become a vital outlet. Immigrants from different parts of the world gather there to share dates and laban at a time when city streets remain quiet and surrounding communities continue their daily routines as usual.

The experience of fasting in the far north stands as a clear testament to the flexibility of Islamic law and its ability to adapt to the harshest geographical conditions.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of the Finnish Institute for the Arabic Language and Islamic Sciences and Imam of the Islamic Association in Helsinki, Dr. Mohammed Al Shaar, said that Muslims in northern countries primarily prepare for Ramadan by organizing their work schedules to enable them to perform prayers on time, particularly the Taraweeh prayer. He added that Islamic centers work to provide one or more imams to lead Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers and to deliver lessons between prayers, noting that some centers organize iftar meals throughout the month or on selected days.

Regarding the determination of fasting and breaking times, Dr. Al Shaar explained that this depends on the adopted religious ruling. In areas where the sun does not set or does not rise for days or months, Muslims follow the timings of the nearest location where sunrise and sunset occur, or they may follow the timings of Makkah.

He noted that the greater challenge lies not in areas of permanent daylight or darkness, which are sparsely populated by Muslims, but in regions where the day becomes extremely long and the night lasts only minutes or a few hours.

In the past, this issue generated considerable disagreement among Muslims, due to differing religious opinions and limited understanding of the astronomical phenomena involved. Today, however, the prevailing practice is to fast according to local sunrise and sunset times. Those unable to do so may make up missed days later. The gradual shortening of Ramadan fasting hours as the month shifts toward winter has also helped consolidate this view.



On other Ramadan-related acts of worship, such as Taraweeh prayer and suhoor, Dr. Al Shaar indicated that the shortness of the night significantly affects worship practices. The Taraweeh prayer - one of the most prominent prayers of Ramadan, may be shortened in duration.

He affirmed that Ramadan retains its unique spirit wherever Muslims reside. Families in northern countries continue to invite one another for iftar, organize public iftars at mosques, and donate food and funds to Islamic centers for the benefit of fasting individuals.

For his part, writer and researcher on Muslim affairs in the West, Dr. Othman Tawalbeh, said in similar remarks to QNA, that in the far north of Sweden, two unique natural phenomena occur.

During summer, the sun does not set for consecutive weeks, resulting in continuous daylight. In winter, the opposite occurs, with prolonged darkness and, in some areas, complete absence of sunlight for extended periods, he continued.

In such circumstances, religious practice is based on the moderate periods of the year when night and day are approximately equal, and these periods vary according to geographic location.

Dr. Tawalbeh explained that Ramadan in Sweden this year falls across winter and spring, with its first ten days occurring in winter and the remainder in spring.

Winter in Sweden is characterized by short days and cold temperatures, conditions that ease fasting by reducing sensations of hunger and thirst, while the long nights provide ample opportunity for rest and night prayers, he further explained.

He emphasized that Ramadan is a month of diligence, devotion, and productivity. Muslims in Sweden continue their daily lives, alongside their religious observances. Fasting during winter and spring offers a valuable balance between spiritual and daily commitments, he added.

In turn, Senior Imam of Alberta Province in Canada, Sheikh Jamal Hammoud, told QNA that Canada has only one remote polar region with permanent daylight or darkness. In such cases, Islamic jurisprudence relies on analogy with the nearest city that experiences a regular cycle of day and night, provided that the duration allows for the performance of the five daily prayers.

If daylight or nighttime is too short to accommodate the required prayers and reasonable time for breaking the fast, reference is made to a more distant city with a normal daily cycle, he noted.

Hammoud indicated that Ramadan in Canada this year falls during a moderate period, neither in the peak of winter nor the height of summer.

He emphasized that Muslim communities in Canada have grown significantly, noting that collective iftars are commonly held in mosques and their halls, often creating a strong spiritual atmosphere that rivals that of Muslim-majority countries.

