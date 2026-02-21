Hamas Says Open To Gaza Peacekeeping Force, But Rejects Interference In 'Internal Affairs'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP on Friday that the Palestinian Islamist movement was open to international peacekeeping forces in Gaza, but rejected any interference in the territory's "internal affairs".

"Our position on international forces is clear: we want peacekeeping forces that monitor the ceasefire, ensure its implementation, and act as a buffer between the occupation army and our people in the Gaza Strip, without interfering in Gaza's internal affairs," Qassem said.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, will take a deputy commander role in a nascent International Stabilization Force in Gaza and Morocco will contribute troops, the unit's American chief said Thursday.

"I have offered and Indonesia has accepted the position of deputy commander for the ISF," Major General Jasper Jeffers announced at the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Indonesia has said it is ready to send up to 8,000 troops to Gaza if the force is confirmed. The force aims to have 20,000 soldiers, as well as a new police force.

Jeffers confirmed that Morocco had also agreed to send troops, in the first commitment by an Arab country, as well as Albania, Kazakhstan and Kosovo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday there would be no reconstruction of war-shattered Gaza before the disarmament of Hamas, as the "Board of Peace" convened for its inaugural meeting in Washington.

Around two dozen world leaders and senior officials met for the first meeting of the board, which was set up after the United States, Qatar and Egypt negotiated a ceasefire in October to halt two years of war in the Gaza Strip.

At the meeting, US President Donald Trump is expected to detail pledges of more than $5 billion for Gaza, where the vast majority of buildings lie in rubble and the property-mogul-turned-president has suggested developing resorts.

"We agreed with our ally the US there will be no reconstruction of Gaza before the demilitarisation of Gaza," Netanyahu said during a televised speech at a military ceremony on Thursday.

The meeting in Washington will also look at how to launch the International Stabilization Force (ISF) that will ensure security in Gaza.

One of the most sensitive issues before the board is the future of the Islamist movement Hamas, which fought the war with Israel and still exerts influence in the territory.

Disarmament of the group is a central Israeli demand and a key point in negotiations over the ceasefire's next stage.

US officials including Steve Witkoff, Trump's friend and roving negotiator, have insisted that solid progress is being made and that Hamas is feeling pressure to give up weapons.

Israel has suggested sweeping restrictions including seizing small personal rifles from Hamas.

It remains unclear whether, or how, the Palestinian technocratic committee formed to handle day-to-day governance of Gaza will address the issue of demilitarisation.

The 15-member National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will operate under the supervision of the "Board of Peace", and its head, Ali Shaath, is attending the meeting in Washington on Thursday.