FIFA, Board Of Peace Launch Recovery Initiative For Gaza Through Football

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - FIFA has signed a landmark partnership agreement with the Board of Peace aimed at mobilising international investment to rebuild and develop football infrastructure in conflict-affected regions, beginning with Gaza.

Announced on FIFA's official website, the agreement establishes a long-term framework to create a complete football ecosystem in Gaza, delivering world-class infrastructure, structured community programmes and sustainable economic opportunities.

The Board of Peace, unveiled by Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in January 2026, brings together international leaders and institutions committed to reconstruction and stability in fragile regions. Initially focused on Gaza, the board coordinates humanitarian assistance, rebuilding efforts and long-term stabilisation initiatives.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, held at the United States Institute of Peace headquarters, Infantino described the agreement as a milestone.

“Today, FIFA and the Board of Peace have signed a landmark partnership agreement that will foster investment into football for the purpose of helping the recovery process in post-conflict areas,” he said.

“FIFA wants as many people as possible around the world to participate in our game and benefit from the opportunities it creates. Football brings people together and contributes to a more prosperous, educated, equal and peaceful world. Together with the support of the Board of Peace, FIFA will drive this partnership which is built to deliver impact at every stage.”

The first phase of the collaboration outlines a comprehensive recovery programme that combines physical reconstruction with social and economic activation. The infrastructure plan includes the installation of 50 FIFA Arena mini-pitches near schools and residential areas, five full-size pitches across multiple districts, a state-of-the-art FIFA Academy and a new 20,000-seat national stadium.

Beyond construction, the initiative places strong emphasis on job creation, workforce upskilling and youth participation. Organised leagues for girls and boys, structured grassroots activities and community engagement programmes are designed to foster social cohesion while stimulating local commercial activity.

Implementation will unfold over four phases. The initial community activation phase, expected to last three to six months, will see the roll-out of the 50 mini-pitches, alongside the FIFA Football for Schools programme, equipment distribution and organised grassroots sessions. The second phase, spanning 12 months, will focus on developing five full-size pitches to enable the establishment of organised local clubs and structured football pathways.

In subsequent phases, a FIFA Academy will be established over 18 to 36 months as a centre of excellence integrating elite sport, education and accommodation, supporting talent identification and professional opportunities. A 20,000-seat national stadium, also to be completed within 18 to 36 months, is planned to host sporting and cultural events, generate commercial revenues and serve as a long-term anchor for community cohesion.

In a post on Instagram, Gianni Infantino said he was honoured to be announced as a member of the Board of Peace, describing football as a universal language that brings hope, joy and unity to billions around the world.

He stressed that rebuilding after conflict must go beyond restoring physical infrastructure such as homes, roads, hospitals and schools. It must also rebuild emotions, trust and belief. Through the partnership, he said, FIFA aims to restore and develop the football ecosystem in Gaza, creating safe spaces to play and clear pathways for young people to experience the happiness and hope the sport can offer.