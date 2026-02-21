Over 700 French Companies In India Supporting 4.5 Lakh Jobs: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)The India–France Economic Report 2026 unveiled in New Delhi on the sidelines of the India–France CEOs Forum has estimated that nearly 700 French companies operating in the country are supporting 4.5 lakh direct jobs.

Conversely, over 150 Indian companies are established in France, contributing to employment generation and strengthening India's industrial and technological presence in the European market.

Prepared by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in partnership with the Regional Economic Department of the French Embassy in India, with contributions from Team France, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Embassy of India in Paris and Invest India, and in close coordination with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the report presents a detailed assessment of bilateral trade and investment ties.

Speaking at the event, Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said,“Our cooperation today spans innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and industrial resilience. This report reflects the confidence of French enterprises in India's long-term growth trajectory and our shared ambition to shape global solutions together.”

Trade and Investment Trends

According to the report, bilateral trade between India and France reached approximately EUR 17 billion in 2024, more than doubling over the past decade.

France remains among India's top ten foreign investors, with an FDI stock of over EUR 12.8 billion.

Expanding Sectoral Engagement

The report highlights growing cooperation in civil aviation and aerospace, renewable energy and green hydrogen, urban mobility and infrastructure, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, automotive manufacturing and advanced industrial systems.

Jean Touboul, President, IFCCI, stated,“Beyond trade volumes, we are witnessing sustained industrial integration, expanding research collaboration, and growing two-way investments that firmly anchor this partnership for the future.”

Payal S. Kanwar, Director General of IFCCI, said the report reflects both economic metrics and institutional strength, noting the employment impact, regional spread of French companies in India and the increasing Indian footprint in France.

Regional and Innovation Footprint

The report documents a strong French business presence across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, with expanding engagement in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

It also underlines India's position as a strategic research and development hub for French enterprises, hosting advanced engineering centres, digital hubs and Global Capability Centres serving international markets.

(KNN Bureau)