EPM To Unlock Opportunities For Apparel Sector In New & Established Markets: AEPC Chief

MENAFN - KNN India)The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has welcomed the incentives announced under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), describing the initiative as timely and forward-looking for India's apparel sector.

It said the Mission would strengthen apparel exports by addressing challenges across the entire export value chain.

Dr. A. Sakthivel, Chairman, AEPC, said,“The Export Promotion Mission will serve both as a strategic cushion against global uncertainties and as a powerful catalyst to unlock emerging opportunities in new and established markets.”

Sakthivel added,“The Mission's most powerful feature is its comprehensive '360‐degree support' that addresses every critical stage of the export journey: raw material procurement, compliance, logistics, branding, marketing, and financing. This holistic framework empowers small suppliers and Indian brands to reach global customers through e‐commerce channels while enabling larger players to deliver high‐volume orders to major markets.”

According to AEPC, the initiative is expected to empower small suppliers and Indian brands to access global customers through e-commerce platforms, while enabling larger exporters to handle high-volume orders in major markets.

Aligning with Upcoming Trade Opportunities

The AEPC Chairman highlighted that anticipated Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the United Kingdom, European Union and other key markets could offer tariff advantages for Indian exporters.

“For Indian manufacturers to fully capitalise on these opportunities, rapid expansion, technological upgradation, and infrastructural strengthening are imperative. The EPM arrives as the exact 'just‐in‐time' support the industry has been waiting for,” he said.

AEPC described the EPM as timely support to help manufacturers capitalise on these opportunities, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Council also added that it would work closely with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to ensure effective implementation, expressing confidence that the policy support would help position India as a leading global sourcing destination for apparel.

