SRCC Hosts Grand Business Conclave As Part Of Centenary Celebrations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Student Union of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), led by President Pratyush Taing under the guidance of the College Management headed by Principal Shrimati Simrit Kaur and Union Advisor Dr Shashank V P Singh & Co-Union Advisor Dr Anuj Jatav, successfully organised a three-day Business Conclave as part of the college's Centenary Year celebrations from 17th to 19th Feb 2026. The event brought together distinguished leaders from governance, economics, corporate leadership, sports, defence, entertainment, finance, and entrepreneurship, offering students diverse insights across sectors.

SRCC's Business Conclave 2026 showcased leadership, resilience, innovation, and national progress

The conclave was inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Power and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, who addressed students on the importance of infrastructure-led development linked to employment generation. He highlighted India's strong economic trajectory, sustainable growth, and inclusive development aligned with national priorities and global benchmarks.

Among the key speakers encouraging the new generation, Union Minister Chirag Paswan shared insights on resilience and leadership under pressure. Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke on governance, national responsibility, and social welfare. Defence veteran Lt. Gen. G. D. Bakshi also motivated students not just for defence but varied domains while V. Anantha Nageswaran – Chief Economic Advisor, discussed India's macroeconomic stability and long-term growth prospects, emphasizing structural reforms and policy discipline.

Rajit Punhani (CEO -FSSAI) addressed food safety regulations and public health safeguards while Global education entrepreneur Alessandro Giuliani encouraged students to pursue international opportunities with adaptability and lifelong learning. Richard Rekhy, Arati Porwal, senior administrator Rashmi Singh were among other key speakers. Industry leaders from Bain & Company and Grant Thornton provided insights into global careers, corporate leadership, AI integration, and evolving workplace dynamics.

The sports panel included Olympians Vijender Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Deepak Niwas Hooda, who shared experiences on discipline, resilience, and excellence in competitive sports.

Adding vibrancy to the conclave were performances by digital creator Harsh Beniwal, comedian Ashish Solanki, beatboxer Kunal Bbx, and live musical performances by Benaam Band and Rahasya- The Musical Project, creating a dynamic blend of intellect and entertainment.

The Conclave was titled by Grant Thornton, Co-Titled by Dalmia Bharat Cement, Co-powered by Nivea, in association with CFA Institute, ABP News, RK Marble and Shree Cement, and many more whose partnership strengthens our ability.

Spanning three impactful days, the SRCC Business Conclave successfully fostered dialogue on economic growth, ethical leadership, innovation, governance, national service, and creative expression. The event reflected SRCC's enduring legacy of academic excellence and its commitment to nurturing responsible, future-ready leaders as it celebrates 100 years of distinction.