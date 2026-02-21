Egypt's Foreign, Planning Ministers Coordinate To Mobilise International Development Funding

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad Badr Abdelatty and Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom met on Saturday to coordinate the mobilisation of international financing and technical support for the state's public investment plans.

The meeting was held to align government efforts with Egypt's development vision and to integrate the work of the two ministries in driving national economic priorities. Both sides discussed mechanisms to intensify coordination for strengthening strategic partnerships with international financing institutions and development partners, ensuring that support is directed toward public investment plans implemented across various developmental sectors.

Abdelatty said the foreign ministry is committed to employing its diplomatic tools to support state development plans and open broader horizons for cooperation with international partners. He reviewed the efforts of Egyptian diplomatic missions abroad in mobilising financial and technical support for national projects.

Abdelatty added that these missions play a key role in supporting the access of Egyptian exports to foreign markets. This effort is intended to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and increase the confidence of global financing institutions in the resilience of the Egyptian economy.

Rostom outlined the planning ministry's vision to improve the efficiency of public investments by directing them toward sectors with high developmental and social returns. He noted the foreign ministry's role in managing the international cooperation file and stressed the importance of continued joint coordination.

According to Rostom, this cooperation is essential to maximise the benefits of programmes and initiatives provided by international partners. He stated that such efforts aim to support public investment plans and ease financing burdens, thereby ensuring sustainable growth and the achievement of sustainable development targets.