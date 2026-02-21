Egypt Warns Against Unilateral Measures At Nile Basin Ministers' Meeting In Juba

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam has cautioned against unilateral actions in the Nile Basin, stressing that consensus, cooperation and dialogue remain the only viable path towards regional stability and shared development.

Sewilam delivered his remarks during the extraordinary meeting of the Nile Council of Ministers (Nile-COM), held in Juba, South Sudan, on 20 February 2026, according to an official statement.

He said Egypt believes the future of Nile Basin countries“lies in unity, inclusivity and dialogue, not division or unilateral measures”, calling for continued consultations aimed at restoring consensus among basin states, particularly those that have yet to join the framework agreement.

The minister added that any institutional transition from the Nile Basin Initiative to a Nile River Basin Commission should occur only with full consensus among member states. He warned that non-inclusive steps could undermine regional cooperation and weaken the spirit of partnership that has guided basin dialogue for years.

Sewilam noted Egypt's participation in several initiative activities over the past year aimed at revitalising cooperation and said Cairo is currently examining options to help ensure the sustainability of the initiative.

He also highlighted Egypt's support for development projects in basin countries, including 36 projects in the Equatorial Lakes region along the White Nile under an initiative investment programme, as well as no-objection approvals granted for projects in Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

Sewilam stressed that Egypt's water policy is guided by established principles of international water law, including prior notification, consultation, the avoidance of significant harm and equitable and reasonable utilisation. He urged Nile Basin states and development partners to prioritise cooperation and refrain from unilateral measures that could affect the unity and stability of the basin.