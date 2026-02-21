Lebanese President: Israel Seeks To Undermine Efforts To Restore Stability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes carried out yesterday by land and sea on Sidon area in southern Lebanon and on towns in the Bekaa Valley in the east.

In a statement issued by the Lebanese Presidency on Saturday, Aoun said the strikes constitute a new violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a clear breach of international commitments. He added that they reflect a disregard for the will of the international community, particularly United Nations resolutions calling for full compliance with Resolution 1701 in all its provisions.

He described the continued attacks as "a clear act of aggression" aimed at undermining Lebanon's diplomatic efforts with partner and friendly nations, foremost among them the United States, to consolidate stability and halt Israeli hostilities against Lebanon.

The Lebanese president renewed his call on countries sponsoring regional stability "to assume their responsibilities to immediately stop the attacks and exert pressure to ensure respect for international resolutions," in a manner that preserves Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and prevents further escalation and tension in the region.

The Israeli strikes carried out yesterday on southern Lebanon and parts of the Bekaa Valley left at least 10 people dead and several others injured.

Beirut Israeli airstrikes