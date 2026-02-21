Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea
The agency reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage.
Papua New Guinea is situated along the "Ring of Fire," a vast arc of seismic and volcanic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean. The region is one of the most geologically active on Earth, accounting for roughly 90 percent of the world's active volcanoes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment