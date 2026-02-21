Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Saturday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The agency reported that the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage.

Papua New Guinea is situated along the "Ring of Fire," a vast arc of seismic and volcanic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean. The region is one of the most geologically active on Earth, accounting for roughly 90 percent of the world's active volcanoes.