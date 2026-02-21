Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 72070, Injuries Reach 171738

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,070 martyrs, in addition to 171,738 injured.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated today that hospitals across the Strip received, over the past 48 hours up to this moment, one martyr and 10 injured individuals.

It added that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.

The ministry further reported that the total number of casualties since the ceasefire last October has risen to 612 martyrs and 1,640 injured, while 726 bodies have been recovered.

