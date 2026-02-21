Qatar Reiterates Its Steadfast Support For Palestinian Cause

Qatar has reiterated its firm commitment to the Palestinian cause and to the resilience of the Palestinian people, highlighting that any just and lasting settlement must be grounded in international legitimacy and the two-state solution. Doha affirmed its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, while pledging to continue working with international partners to promote security and stability across the region.

The position was outlined in a statement delivered by HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during a Security Council briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

Separately, Qatar announced a $1bn contribution to support the work of the Middle East Peace Council, aimed at advancing a final settlement that fulfills Palestinian aspirations for an internationally recognised state. The announcement was made by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the council's inaugural meeting in Washington, chaired by US President Donald Trump.





HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani attending the Board of Peace meeting in New York.

Addressing the gathering, HE the Prime Minister stressed Qatar's longstanding role in mediation efforts and its continued commitment to achieving a fair, comprehensive, and durable resolution to the conflict. He noted that decades of instability have exacted a heavy toll on the region and beyond, calling for intensified collective action to end suffering and foster coexistence.

He added that the council would move forward with implementing its 20-point plan within a defined timeframe, ensuring justice and mutual trust for both Palestinians and Israelis. Qatar, he said, would continue coordinating humanitarian and reconstruction efforts with UN partners and the Peace Council to meet urgent needs and promote sustainable peace grounded in the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

HE Sheikha Alya, in her address, warned against what she described as illegal Israeli measures aimed at imposing sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories, expanding settlements, and creating a new legal and administrative reality in the West Bank. She cited recent decisions to designate occupied lands as“state lands” under Israeli control as part of broader attempts to accelerate annexation and displace Palestinians.

Qatar condemned these actions as violations of international law and an extension of policies that undermine Palestinian rights. She stressed the need for the international community to act collectively to pressure Israel to halt such measures and prevent further escalation.

Qatar also expressed deep concern over repeated violations of the ceasefire, describing them as a dangerous escalation that threatens prospects for stability. The statement emphasised the importance of full compliance with agreed arrangements to ensure the success of the next phase of the comprehensive peace framework and the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2803. Doha reiterated that sustained de-escalation and adherence to international resolutions remain essential steps toward preventing further deterioration and laying the groundwork for meaningful negotiations.