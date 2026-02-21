Saudi Arabia To Celebrate Founding Day Sunday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will celebrate tomorrow the anniversary of Founding Day, observed annually on February 22, commemorating the establishment of the First Saudi State by Imam Muhammad bin Saud in 1727 (1139 AH).

Founding Day is a deeply rooted national occasion for every Saudi man and woman, marking a pivotal moment in the Kingdom's history.

The journey began in Diriyah, reflecting pride in the historical depth of the Saudi state and its enduring approach over nearly three centuries, built on justice, unity, and development, positioning the Kingdom as a leading nation regionally and globally.

Saudis take pride in this rich legacy, from the First Saudi State founded by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, through the Second Saudi State established by Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Saud, to the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, who laid the foundations of its modern renaissance. His sons, the Kings who followed, continued this path up to the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with the close follow-up of HH Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Founding Day provides an opportunity to recall three centuries of history and the solid foundations of governance, security, unity, and service to the Two Holy Mosques. It differs from the Saudi National Day, which marks the naming of the country as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia nearly nine decades ago.

Among its key objectives are honoring the Kingdom's deep roots, the strong bond between leadership and people, and the unity, stability, and security achieved across the country. The occasion comes as the Kingdom continues to realize successive achievements through clear development plans stemming from a comprehensive national vision.

Today, the Kingdom is witnessing an era of sustainability, growth, and development, achieving tangible leaps and unprecedented progress across various fields domestically and internationally.

These accomplishments have strengthened its political, economic, and cultural standing, enhanced its role in the global economy, positioned it among the world's top twenty economies, the strongest economy in the Middle East, and the largest oil exporter globally.

In December, on the occasion of approving the Kingdom's general budget for fiscal year 2026, HH Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated that Saudi Vision 2030 will enter its third phase in 2026, calling for intensified implementation efforts, accelerated achievement, and expanded growth opportunities to ensure sustainable impact beyond 2030.

He noted that the structural transformation since the Vision's launch has boosted non-oil growth, maintained inflation at comparatively lower global levels, improved the business environment, and strengthened the private sector's role as a key development partner.

He added that private sector contribution reached 50.3 percent of real GDP.

HRH the Crown Prince stressed continuing programs and initiatives to develop infrastructure and enhance the quality of essential services for citizens, residents, and visitors 2030 places citizen empowerment, economic diversification, and strengthening Saudi Arabia's global leadership at its core. It is built on three pillars: a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation, implemented in three five-year phases, each building on the previous one.

The first phase focused on broad structural, economic, financial, and social reforms; the second accelerated progress in priority sectors; and the third aims to sustain transformation and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is undergoing a new phase of development and reform, advancing major projects expected to reshape the domestic and international landscape and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

The Vision's achievements have improved the Kingdom's international rankings economically, demographically, and technologically, Saudi Arabia is regarded as a key pillar for regional and international stability, supported by its global standing and balanced diplomatic approach.

Marking this national occasion, cities across the Kingdom are hosting cultural and artistic events from north to south, with various ministries and institutions organizing activities that reflect the Kingdom's deep historical roots and enduring identity since its founding in 1139 AH (1727).

