Doctors At Moph Advise Diabetic Patients To Take Necessary Precautions For Safe Fasting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doctors and healthcare specialists at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) urged diabetic patients to take necessary precautions during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure safe fasting and effectively manage their condition.

Health experts emphasize that consulting healthcare providers is crucial before starting fasting, as doctors and diabetes health educators can provide personalized guidance on medication timing, dosage adjustments, and whether fasting is medically suitable for each patient.

A group of healthcare specialists managing the MoPH's Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Program told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that, according to medical guidelines, certain groups should not fast, including individuals using multiple insulin injections daily, children with diabetes, and pregnant women with diabetes.

They confirmed that these restrictions aim to prevent serious complications, such as severe fluctuations in blood sugar levels. However, diabetic patients who do not use insulin treatment and maintain stable sugar levels without kidney or liver complications may fast safely after obtaining medical approval.

Health experts in the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Program stress that frequent blood sugar monitoring is essential throughout Ramadan. They recommend testing at least four times daily, particularly during the first week of the holy month, noting that checking blood sugar does not break the fast.

Patients should maintain sugar levels between 100-200 mg/dL, and if levels drop below 70 mg/dL or rise above 300 mg/dL, fasting should be stopped immediately for safety. Symptoms of low blood sugar should never be ignored providers advise drinking 8 to 12 cups of water between Iftar and Suhoor to prevent dehydration.

Suhoor meals should include protein sources such as cheese, milk, and eggs, alongside fiber-rich foods like oats, beans, lentils, and chickpeas to help prevent low blood sugar during fasting hours.

Foods that cause rapid blood sugar spikes, such as juices, dates, pastries, and sweets, should be consumed with caution. Fresh whole fruits are preferred over juices due to their fiber content. When consuming starches such as rice, pasta, or bread, portions should be moderate and eaten after vegetables and protein to reduce rapid sugar spikes. Grilled foods are recommended over fried items, and vegetables should be included in all meals.

MoPH experts advised diabetic patients to check blood sugar before driving, especially during fasting hours. Physical activity should be avoided during fasting, particularly immediately before Iftar.

Patients taking blood pressure or cholesterol medications should consult their doctors regarding any necessary adjustments during Ramadan.

Family support plays a key role in helping diabetic patients maintain healthy habits throughout the month. Healthcare providers note that Ramadan offers the entire family an opportunity to adopt healthier lifestyle patterns together.

Patients should always carry glucose tablets, sweets, or juice to manage potential low blood sugar episodes. Suhoor meals should be delayed as much as possible to reduce the risk of hypoglycemia during fasting hours.

Health officials also advised diabetic patients to continue taking all prescribed medications and consult healthcare providers with any questions regarding their treatment regimen during Ramadan.

