Sands China Hosts The Second Macao Technological Innovation Exploration

February 20, 2026 /3BL/ -As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of Macao entrepreneurs, Sands China hosted the second Macao Technological Innovation Exploration in Lisbon this past November. The robust five-day program enabled 38 delegates from 25 Macao enterprises and startups to explore innovation in technology, while fostering industry exchange between Macao and Portugal.

Jointly organized by Sands China and the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau and supported by the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund, the program is rooted in in the historical tie between Portugal and Macao, which was a Portuguese trading port for more than 400 years.

Sands China coordinated the visit through its Sands Resorts Incubation Centre, launched in 2023 to support technology entrepreneurs in building their capacity and generating business opportunities. The center helps entrepreneurs identify promising technology products and services, and then develop and refine them at Sands China properties.

The exploration began with delegate attendance at the Web Summit, the world's largest technology conference drawing more than 71,000 visitors from 157 countries. Entrepreneurs attended keynote speeches, master class sharing sessions, and forums on artificial intelligence and robotics, in which they learned about cutting-edge technologies and connected with global technology leaders.

In addition, a Technology Business Networking Forum linked entrepreneurs to create dialogue within the group and with Lisbon technology enterprises. The networking event featured a panel discussion with four Portuguese enterprises and five Macao technology companies. Three of the Macao companies and two from Portugal gave presentations on their business models to foster opportunities for collaboration.

The delegation also visited Portuguese enterprises, where they gained in-depth understanding of innovative models, explored practical applications and established connections. Finally, Sands China hosted a Concrete Opportunities Workshop, which engaged delegates in collaborative discussions on opportunities for innovation.

The workshop featured Manuel Tanger, a faculty member in Disruption, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Singularity University Portugal. Tanger provided an overview of technology innovation in Lisbon and insights for working with startups. He also guided participants in a collaborative exploration to map out innovation opportunities and determine next steps.

“Last year's inaugural trip to Lisbon was widely acclaimed,” Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China, said.“This year, the five-day trip returned with even greater impact, providing a forward-looking international platform for a new cohort of Macao enterprises to broaden their horizons. It injected fresh momentum into innovation while establishing meaningful connections with Lisbon companies and achieving tangible outcomes.”

The Macao Technological Innovation Exploration in Lisbon is aligned with Sands China's support for the Macao SAR government's promotion of long-term and sustainable development of smart tourism and high-tech industries. Sands China aims to further integrate tourism and modern technology by supporting local research and development of new high-tech products that foster Macao's development as a world center of tourism and leisure.

The Lisbon exploration program also aligns with Sands China's extensive initiatives to promote small and medium enterprises in support of the health and prosperity of Macao and the Greater Bay Area region. To learn more about Sands' support for local businesses in its regions around the world, read the company's latest ESG report: .