Special Licensure Exam For Overseas Filipino Workers To Be Held In GCC Countries

Doha, Qatar: Overseas Filipino Workers in the GCC countries will no longer need to travel back to the Philippines to take their board exams.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced that the Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) will be conducted in the GCC countries as well as in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

Among the Gulf countries, testing centers have been announced in Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE (Abu Dhabi and Dubai), and Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar).

The SPLE is a set of board exams which allows overseas Filipino professionals to complete their Philippine licensure while working abroad. This enables them to obtain or maintain their professional credentials without taking a break from their current jobs.

PRC listed the licensure examination to be administered:

1. Aeronautical Engineers

2. Agriculturists

3. Architects

4. Certified Plant Mechanics

5. Certified Public Accountants

6. Chemical Engineers

7. Chemical Technicians

8. Civil Engineers

9. Criminologists

10. Customs Brokers

11. Electronics Engineers

12. Electronics Technicians

13. Environmental Planners

14. Geodetic Engineers

15. Interior Designers

16. Master Plumbers

17. Mechanical Engineers

18. Medical Technologists

19. Midwives

20. Nurses

21. Nutritionists-Dieticians

22. Pharmacists

23. Physical Therapists

24. Professional Food Technologists

25. Professional Teachers

26. Psychologists

27. Psychometricians

28. Radiologic Technologists

29. Real Estate Appraisers

30. Real Estate Brokers

31. Registered Electrical Engineers

32. Registered Master Electricians

33. Respiratory Therapists

34. Sanitary Engineers

35. Social Workers

36. Veterinarians

37. X-Ray Technologists

38. Professional Electronics Engineers

39. Professional Mechanical Engineers

It further added that applicants may contact the PRC office through its official emails - [email protected] and [email protected] or its social media pages.