Special Licensure Exam For Overseas Filipino Workers To Be Held In GCC Countries
Doha, Qatar: Overseas Filipino Workers in the GCC countries will no longer need to travel back to the Philippines to take their board exams.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced that the Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) will be conducted in the GCC countries as well as in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.
Among the Gulf countries, testing centers have been announced in Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE (Abu Dhabi and Dubai), and Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar).
The SPLE is a set of board exams which allows overseas Filipino professionals to complete their Philippine licensure while working abroad. This enables them to obtain or maintain their professional credentials without taking a break from their current jobs.
PRC listed the licensure examination to be administered:
1. Aeronautical Engineers
2. Agriculturists
3. Architects
4. Certified Plant Mechanics
5. Certified Public Accountants
6. Chemical Engineers
7. Chemical Technicians
8. Civil Engineers
9. Criminologists
10. Customs Brokers
11. Electronics Engineers
12. Electronics Technicians
13. Environmental Planners
14. Geodetic Engineers
15. Interior Designers
16. Master Plumbers
17. Mechanical Engineers
18. Medical Technologists
19. Midwives
20. Nurses
21. Nutritionists-Dieticians
22. Pharmacists
23. Physical Therapists
24. Professional Food Technologists
25. Professional Teachers
26. Psychologists
27. Psychometricians
28. Radiologic Technologists
29. Real Estate Appraisers
30. Real Estate Brokers
31. Registered Electrical Engineers
32. Registered Master Electricians
33. Respiratory Therapists
34. Sanitary Engineers
35. Social Workers
36. Veterinarians
37. X-Ray Technologists
38. Professional Electronics Engineers
39. Professional Mechanical Engineers
It further added that applicants may contact the PRC office through its official emails - [email protected] and [email protected] or its social media pages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment