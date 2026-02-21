Qatari Referee Selected Among Team To Officiate Women's Asian Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced that Qatari referee Mishari Al Shammari has been selected as part of the refereeing team approved to officiate matches of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup to be hosted by Australia from March 1 to 21.

Al Shammari is to participate in the continental tournament as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), joining a select group of referees chosen to officiate the matches of the highly anticipated edition, which will feature the top women's national teams in Asia.

This selection reinforces the continental trust in Qatar's refereeing expertise and their continued presence in major tournaments organized by the AFC, most recently the participation of Qatari refereeing teams in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Champions League Two.