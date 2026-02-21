Humidity Levels Set To Rise Tonight: Qatar Meteorology Department

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will experience a rise in relative humidity levels tonight, with chances of mist and fog forming over some areas during the night and tomorrow morning.

The Qatar Meteorology Department shared this update in a social media post, advising motorists to exercise caution.

Meanwhile in its daily weather report, the department added that weather inshore until 6am will be misty to foggy in certain location and will remain cold, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places later. It also added that offshore it will be hazy to misty.



Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 6 to 16 knot, while offshore winds will reach speeds of 8 to 17 knot.

The Sea state inshore is expected to be 1 to 3 feet, and offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility will generally range from 4 to 9 kilometers, occasionally dropping to 2 kilometers or less in some areas and offshore visibility will remain between 4 and 10 kilometers.