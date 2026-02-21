Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Kosovo President Osmani


2026-02-21 02:03:56
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, a dedicated partner in the Western Balkans. The Secretary thanked President Osmani and the people of Kosovo for being a founding member of the Board of Peace and contributing resources to the International Stabilization Force in Gaza. The United States looks forward to working with Kosovo's new government to advance our shared agenda of regional peace, stability, and economic prosperity.

U.S. Department of State

