Secretary Rubio's Meeting With UK Foreign Secretary Cooper

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary committed to continue diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a negotiated settlement. They stressed the importance of ongoing cooperation in Syria and the implementation of Phase Two of the President's Gaza peace plan. They both underscored their shared focus on securing a humanitarian truce in Sudan.