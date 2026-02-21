U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States hosted Japan for an Extended Deterrence Dialogue (EDD) at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on February 18, 2026. The Departments of State and War co-chaired for the United States, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense co-chaired for Japan. The delegations included participants from the Japan Joint Staff, U.S. Joint Staff, U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The EDD advanced President Trump and Prime Minister Takaichi's shared determination to further enhance the Alliance's deterrence and response capabilities. The two delegations reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the defense of Japan, using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear. They also reaffirmed Japan's support to U.S. operations that maintain peace, and this support contributes to reinforcing U.S. deterrence by denial. The delegations concurred that U.S. nuclear posture and policy, as well as increasing Japan's investments in its conventional defense capabilities, play a significant role in deterring and, if necessary, responding to aggression in the region.

The two delegations discussed China's rapid, opaque, and destabilizing nuclear weapons buildup and testing, as well as Russia's historical noncompliance with arms control. The United States reiterated the need for multilateral strategic stability and arms control talks. Japan welcomed the U.S. intention to achieve a better agreement and emphasized the importance of involving Russia and China. The delegations also discussed the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) advancement of its nuclear and missile programs. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK.

Both sides also discussed the importance of the U.S.-Japan Guidelines for Extended Deterrence, strengthening the Alliance's strategic messaging, crisis communications, and coordination to support U.S. extended deterrence, bolstered by Japan's defense capabilities.

The U.S. and Japan delegations conducted a regular tabletop exercise.